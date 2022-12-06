Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $180.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $120.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $332.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

