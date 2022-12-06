Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.50 million-$394.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.76 million. Zuora also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Zuora Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. 1,215,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,233. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $951.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Zuora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zuora

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $111,283.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,069.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after buying an additional 546,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after buying an additional 653,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.