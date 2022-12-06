Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $99.5-101.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.12 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. 1,215,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,233. Zuora has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zuora by 207.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

