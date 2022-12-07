125,000 Shares in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000.

Gogoro Stock Performance

Shares of Gogoro stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,745. Gogoro Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48.

Gogoro Profile

Gogoro Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of electric scooters and electric scooter enabling components in Taiwan and internationally. Its electric scooters portfolio includes Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro S1, Gogoro 2 Series, Gogoro VIVA XL, Gogoro VIVA MIX, and Gogoro VIVA.

