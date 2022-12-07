1,550 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,575 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE CLX traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.26. 9,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86.
CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
