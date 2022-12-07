1,629 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 822,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 234,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,246,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. 71,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chewy to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

