18,009 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 5.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 766.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,013 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 224.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.63. 24,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,304. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $174.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.