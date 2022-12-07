1,808 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $136.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.