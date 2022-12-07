18,700 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.92.

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $137.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,481. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

