1peco (1PECO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $177.45 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. One 1peco token can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00007030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $177.45 million and $1,031.86 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

