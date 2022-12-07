2,482 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

