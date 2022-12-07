2,500 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cigna by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cigna by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cigna by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.17. 28,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.06. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.44 and a fifty-two week high of $331.95.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

