27,898 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Purchased by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QQQM traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.01. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $166.38.

