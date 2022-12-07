360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $17.71

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.71, but opened at $16.90. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 18,333 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.46.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 740,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,973 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,147,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 193,141 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,722,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 449,232 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

