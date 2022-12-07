4,703 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 127.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $6,316,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 106.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,252,000 after purchasing an additional 233,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $69.43. 19,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

