5,123 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 610,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 115,631 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 40,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. 84,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,944. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80.

