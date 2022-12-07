5,405 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CII. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $78,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $83,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,220. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.