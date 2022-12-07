54,089 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,454. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67.

