552,000 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Acquired by Conversant Capital LLC

Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 552,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $15,473,000. Griffon makes up approximately 3.5% of Conversant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Conversant Capital LLC owned 0.97% of Griffon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFF. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 14,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,021. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $708.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.50%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

