63,940 Shares in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Verastem stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 3,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,106. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

