6,567 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 231,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $162.84. 2,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average is $158.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.