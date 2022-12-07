66,767 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.09% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 46.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 115.8% in the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 186.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 325.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 104,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 354.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.65.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COUP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.98. 64,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $185.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.