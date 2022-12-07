ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get ABB alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ABB by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 204,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Price Performance

ABB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. 44,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.