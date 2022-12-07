Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.40. Abcam shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 874 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCM. Panmure Gordon raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.73) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Abcam by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

