ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Trading Down 2.7%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 36,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 78,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of ABVC BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

