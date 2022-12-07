Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.40

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 36343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

