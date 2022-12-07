Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.07

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 5151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Accelerate Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Acquisition Company Profile

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

