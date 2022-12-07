Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,193,000 after buying an additional 502,721 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,933. The company has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.13. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

