Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 5.4%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.41. 1,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,137,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $584.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Accolade by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 171.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 217.6% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

