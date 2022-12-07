Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

