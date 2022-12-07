Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$14.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.23.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARE stock traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.42. The company had a trading volume of 239,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,332. The firm has a market cap of C$574.73 million and a P/E ratio of 26.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$9.21 and a twelve month high of C$18.15.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.57%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.