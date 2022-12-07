Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($164.21) to €133.00 ($140.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $136.00 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

