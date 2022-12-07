Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.15% of Aequi Acquisition worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARBG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 335,941 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aequi Acquisition by 61.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 783,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 299,253 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 246.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 260,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 185,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 19.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 962,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

