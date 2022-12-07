Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) fell 6.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.65. 203,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,791,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Specifically, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Affirm Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Affirm by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after buying an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 96.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,716 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

