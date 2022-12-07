Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Trading Down 4.6%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 17,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 492,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Ainos Stock Up 16.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Get Ainos alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ainos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ainos stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Ainos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.