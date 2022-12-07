Aion Hits Market Cap of $17.05 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 0% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $390,468.30 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00121340 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00224705 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00044102 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

