Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 292,013 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $2,621,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of APD traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.51. 10,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,220. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $320.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

