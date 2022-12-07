Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.87

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.87 and traded as high as C$17.21. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.69, with a volume of 45,995 shares.

Several analysts have commented on AD.UN shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$743.97 million and a PE ratio of 5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

