Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.37.

ALB stock opened at $257.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

