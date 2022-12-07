Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Sells $380,000.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,215,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,110. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

