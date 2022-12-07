Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $229.55 and last traded at $229.47. 7,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

