Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $803,479.49

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $86.50 million and $803,479.49 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.63 or 0.01705398 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014468 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037113 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.86 or 0.01748458 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001323 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

