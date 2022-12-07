Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $99.47

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.47 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 99.55 ($1.21), with a volume of 149486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.24).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.32. The firm has a market cap of £679.80 million and a PE ratio of 3,580.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphawave IP Group

In related news, insider Sehat Sutardja acquired 1,829,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,031,156.81 ($2,476,718.46).

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

