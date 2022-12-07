ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.50

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.50 and traded as low as $24.67. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 973 shares.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

