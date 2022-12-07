AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.44.
AMC Networks Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $17.92 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $770.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
