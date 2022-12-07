AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $17.92 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $770.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

