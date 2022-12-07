American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) is Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,177 shares during the period. American Vanguard accounts for 13.9% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after buying an additional 238,046 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 132,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 217.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $969,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Vanguard Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:AVD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. 3,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $665.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

