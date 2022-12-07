Analysts Issue Forecasts for Suzuki Motor Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Suzuki Motor’s current full-year earnings is $13.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $137.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.90. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $110.39 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

