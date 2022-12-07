Analysts Issue Forecasts for Suzuki Motor Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Suzuki Motor’s current full-year earnings is $13.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.08 EPS.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 7.11%.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
