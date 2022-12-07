Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RH (RH)

RH (NYSE: RH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/2/2022 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $262.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – RH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2022 – RH was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $328.00.

11/18/2022 – RH was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $274.00.

10/31/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $338.00 to $305.00.

10/12/2022 – RH is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.55. 29,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $658.51.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $135,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $610,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 12.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.