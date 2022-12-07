Analysts Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) PT at $126.05

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins raised their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.79. 2,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,970. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19. CGI has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,122,000 after buying an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CGI by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CGI by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CGI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,815,000 after purchasing an additional 316,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CGI by 14.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

