Analysts Set Expectations for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:COCP opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

